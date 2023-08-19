Bayern Munich doesn’t want to bring back Christian Früchtl just yet

Bayern Munich’s goalkeeping saga this summer has been a confusing one, with the club going from three fit goalkeepers in the squad down to just one with Yann Sommer sold to Inter Milan and Alexander Nübel being loaned out to VFB Stuttgart — leaving just Sven Ulreich.

This, of course, has led the club to scramble to secure another goalkeeper before the transfer window slams shut.

One of the many, many goalkeeping options Bayern reportedly looked at, according to Sport Bild reporters Tobi Altschäffl and Christian Falk, as captured by @iMiaSanMia, was the return of Christian Früchtl. The 23-year-old was in Bayern’s academy for eight years before leaving on a permanent transfer to Austrian Bundesliga side Austria Wien. Bayern reportedly still has a buy back clause, though the club decided not to trigger it.

Reportedly, the reason for this is that “it wouldn’t make sense to bring him back now to sit on the bench and hinder his development.” Though Früchtl would certainly have a chance of usurping Ulreich as the current first choice goalkeeper in Bavaria, with Neuer seemingly looking to return in the next few weeks, Früchtl’s playing time would immediately sharply decrease. For a young goalkeeper, that’s not great.

