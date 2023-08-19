Niclas Füllkrug, Werder Bremen react to opening-day Bundesliga defeat

In Bayern Munich’s season opener at Werder Bremen, it was the battle of the striker transfer that was with the striker transfer that wasn’t.

A two-pronged strike partnership led by Germany international Niclas Füllkrug and Marvin Ducksch probed the Bayern defense at times. But the duo could barely manage a shot on target in the end in a 0-4 loss to the defending champions.

“Of course Bayern’s victory is deserved. In the first half, we weren’t pressing effectively and we didn’t push through their defense well enough,” Füllkrug said after the game (via FCBayern.com). “But it was only 1-0. We came out of half-time better and had some good phases. After the 2-0 our effort levels dropped, and we let Bayern create too many chances.”

Indeed, considering Bayern scored almost straight out of the gates — from a delightful flick on from Harry Kane to Leroy Sané — the home side put up a brave resistance.

“You can’t possibly start a game in a worse way. We shouldn’t let that happen,” admitted defender Marco Friedl. “After that we did well. Bayern created the better chances, of course. But we came out of half-time well and were aggressive. The two goals in injury time are hard to stomach, so the 4-0 scoreline is extremely hard to stomach — it’s also too big a defeat.”

“Of course, it was the worst possible start to the game,” agreed Werder Bremen coach Ole Werner. “In the first half, we didn’t play with enough courage in defending, but also in simply playing football. We did better after the break and created more chances. After the second goal, at 2-0, we focused on all-out attack but Bayern brought on fresh legs. That’s how things against Bayern can go, but we’re still disappointed. Especially in the second half, we worked hard to try and get a better result.”

Werder Bremen next travel to SC Freiburg on Saturday.

