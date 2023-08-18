 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking: Bayern Munich and Inter Milan in discussions for Benjamin Pavard

Benjamin Pavard could be on the move.

By CSmith1919
FC Bayern München v RB Leipzig - DFL Supercup 2023 Photo by Stefan Matzke - sampics/Corbis via Getty Images

After Inter Milan submitted a €25 million (plus add-ons) proposal to Bayern Munich for versatile defender Benjamin Pavard yesterday, the two clubs are reportedly in discussions today in hopes of getting a deal done per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

As always, the determining factor on whether or not the two sides can come to an agreement is going to depend on how much Inter Milan ups its offer after a low opening bid.

Earlier in the week, Pavard was closely linked to Manchester United, but the Frenchman now seems open to a move to Serie A as well. At this stage, anything can happen:

This developing situation could put Bayern Munich head coach Thomas Tuchel in a tough spot. Already without Noussair Mazraoui, Tuchel might have to use Josip Stanišić, who did not dress for the DFL-Supercup last weekend, if he wants to protect Pavard against a potential injury.

Tuchel’s starting XI could give a peek into what is going on behind the scenes once it is released.

Looking for more thoughts on Benjamin Pavard’s transfer situation? Check out our Weekend Warm-up Podcast on Spotify or below:

