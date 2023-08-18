Breaking: Bayern Munich and Inter Milan in discussions for Benjamin Pavard

After Inter Milan submitted a €25 million (plus add-ons) proposal to Bayern Munich for versatile defender Benjamin Pavard yesterday, the two clubs are reportedly in discussions today in hopes of getting a deal done per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

As always, the determining factor on whether or not the two sides can come to an agreement is going to depend on how much Inter Milan ups its offer after a low opening bid.

Earlier in the week, Pavard was closely linked to Manchester United, but the Frenchman now seems open to a move to Serie A as well. At this stage, anything can happen:

Inter and Bayern, in direct contact today to negotiate Benjamin Pavard deal. New round of talks taking place after €25m bid submitted yesterday. ⚫️



Player pushing to leave, Inter will try as Pavard is the priority — depends on final price tag. pic.twitter.com/UEJ2s8Uy8O — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 18, 2023

This developing situation could put Bayern Munich head coach Thomas Tuchel in a tough spot. Already without Noussair Mazraoui, Tuchel might have to use Josip Stanišić, who did not dress for the DFL-Supercup last weekend, if he wants to protect Pavard against a potential injury.

Tuchel’s starting XI could give a peek into what is going on behind the scenes once it is released.

Looking for more thoughts on Benjamin Pavard’s transfer situation? Check out our Weekend Warm-up Podcast on Spotify or below: