Match awards from Bayern Munich’s 4-0 win over Werder Bremen

Jersey Swap: Jiri Pavlenka

Jiri Pavlenka was busy all game long. Bayern Munich set up camp in the Werder Bremen zone for virtually the entire game and Pavlenka was always ready. The goals he did concede, he was left absolutely hopeless. It could’ve been a lot worse, so for that reason it should be Pavlenka. The rest of the team didn’t provide enough support for anyone else to deserve this more.

Der Kaiser: Alphonso Davies

This was the toughest decision out of all these awards — and required a lot of internal debate on three different players — but Davies’ assist on Harry Kane’s goal gave him the boost. Both Noussair Mazraoui and Davies were involved in the attack but the Canadian’s attempts led to greater success. The backline was at its best when Matthijs de Ligt came on, though. Hopefully we see a consistent Davies finally this season.

Fußballgott: Leon Goretzka

Leon Goretzka had an energizing performance today. The German midfielder looked hungry as ever and made plenty of attacking runs and great attempts. While he didn’t contribute to a goal, he was as close as anyone on the team. Bonus points for attempting a bicycle kick too.

Der Bomber: Leroy Sané

Leroy Sané scored Bayern Munich’s game-winner and final goal. While he didn’t play exceptionally, he looked sharp at times, especially on the ball. No other Bayern attacker deserved it more, as Bayern was particularly wasteful — especially Kingsley Coman. Maybe this is the season Sané finally reaches his potential? If so, that would be game-changing.

Meister of the Match: Harry Kane

Harry Kane had a solid debut for Die Roten. One goal, one assist. His teammates probably prevented him from scoring more, if anything. Of course, this is biased but it’s the Bundesliga debut for the club’s biggest-ever signing. Isn’t that alone worthy of celebration?

