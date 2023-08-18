Thomas Tuchel lauds the way Harry Kane’s drive is already rubbing off onto Bayern Munich

The 3-0 loss to RB Leipzig in the DFL-Supercup slightly subdued the high Bayern Munich fans were feeling just hours after Harry Kane completed his marquee move to the Rekordmeister from Tottenham Hotspur. His 26-minute appearance wasn’t really anything to write home about, but it symbolized a new, exciting chapter for both Bayern and Kane himself. Such is the nature of the DFL-Supercup; if you win it, great — but if you lose it, it’s just a glorified friendly.

Ahead of Bayern’s Bundesliga opener at Werder Bremen, Thomas Tuchel spoke highly about how Kane’s mere presence within the squad has already rubbed off an uplifting mood as the season is set to kickoff. “The Harry Kane effect will not fizzle out, it works on so many levels that you can’t even be aware of. The effect on the pitch, in the dressing room - how humble he is and how diligently he trains. The day after a defeat like that, he was the first to go to the training ground, trained normally with the substitutes,” Tuchel lauded (via @iMiaSanMia).

It is well worth noting that Kane was also listed in the Supercup squad just hours after completing his move to Bayern, as he had stayed up all through the night to get it done after travelling from North London earlier in the day on the Friday prior.

He possesses experience at the highest level, having captained both Tottenham and England at the highest of stages, and at times during the past couple of seasons at Bayern, a true, genuine leader has been something that’s been missing. With Kane’s presence in leadership, Tuchel explained that manifests itself amongst the rest of the team and raises the collective chances of winning. “He’s leading the way and is interested in training. That makes great personalities. He massively increases our chances of winning tomorrow. Even though we won’t win every game. I am 100% convinced of him and working with him every day confirms that,” he explained.

There’a a general consensus anticipating Kane to bag over 30 goals across all competitions for Bayern this season, but as Mario Gomez had recently warned, the pressure can mount very quickly if Kane goes a match here or there without scoring. What’s important is that he’s still able to affect the outcome of matches, whether that’s by scoring, assisting, being involved in the buildup, or even just telling some of his teammates where to be and when.

With the way Tuchel has described Kane’s aura permeating throughout Sabener Strasse already, there’s no doubt the England captain is ready to hit the ground running in Bremen.

