Bayern Munich set to soon hold talks with Mathys Tel over his future

Now that Harry Kane has finally joined the ranks at Bayern Munich, the club soon needs to decide what, exactly, they want to wind up doing with Mathys Tel. Going into this summer’s transfer window, he was a potential candidate for sale or perhaps even a loan option somewhere, but the front office has flip-flopped a few times on whether or not they want him to stay or leave the club this summer.

Of course, a lot weight probably hinged on whether or not they’d eventually sign Kane from Tottenham or not, but that’s now done and Bayern needs to figure out what, exactly, Tel’s immediate and long-term future holds.

Per kicker’s Georg Holzer (via @iMiaSanMia), Bayern is soon set to hold talks with Tel regarding his future as the summer transfer window is set to close in just over two and a half week’s time. Despite what options may be suggested to him by the club's front office, he remains determined to stay and fight for his place in the team, even with the blockbuster arrival of Kane from Tottenham.

Naturally, Kane will obviously be the first choice striker and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is still in the ranks, too, but what does work in Tel’s favor is his ability to also play as a winger, or as a central forward, tucked in just behind a striker. The versatility adds depth for Thomas Tuchel, but he is already very well equipped in those areas of the pitch with Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman, and Jamal Musiala.

For Bayern, they’ll have to decide whether or not it is worthwhile enough to keep him in the squad this season and risk him not playing enough to accelerate his development. The player himself seems very committed to staying and fighting for his place, but it’s not always that cut and dry.