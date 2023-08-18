Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich: Gamethread and Live Blog

It’s matchday again and Bayern Munich kick off a new Bundesliga season with a clash against Werder Bremen! These two teams have more top flight seasons under their belt than anyone, which is a statement that probably brings tears to a HSV fan’s eye (but this ain’t about them).

Bayern won the league last season, but only just. It was the club’s worst title win of the last decade, and needed to be secured on the final matchday thanks to a late goal by Jamal Musiala and an epic choke job by Borussia Dortmund. Coach Thomas Tuchel is tasked with making sure the Bundesliga is won in a much less dramatic manner this time around, and he’s been given the tools to do it. Chief among them is Harry Kane, one of the best strikers in the world, whisked away from the English Premier League to feature in Bayern’s lineup.

No room for excuses now. Preseason is over.

It’s Bayern time.

Match Info

Location: Weserstadion, Bremen, Germany

Time: 8:30 pm local time, 2:30 pm EST

TV/streaming: ESPN+, Find Your Country

