Bayern Munich star Harry Kane will take the pitch at the Weserstadion for his Bundesliga debut and people are expecting big things.

What kind of things? Well, Harry Kane has 67% chance of scoring on Bundesliga opener as history reveals top British star in league debuts abroad per NeueOnlineCasinos.io:

According to the odds, Kane has a 67% chance of scoring and a 10% chance of bagging a hat-trick to mark a memorable Bundesliga debut. Kane has history on his side, too. Of the top British attacking players to move abroad, only Paul Gascoigne and Jadon Sancho failed to be involved in a goal on their league debut, and both only played a small part of the match. Gary Lineker, David Beckham and Gareth Bale all scored in their first abroad league debut, while Steve McManaman, Michael Owen, Jude Bellingham and Tammy Abraham registered an assist. A NeueOnlineCasinos.io spokesperson said: “Harry Kane has history on his side on Friday when he makes his Bundesliga debut for Bayern Munich with fellow top Brits making the move abroad all performing well on their league debut. The majority are involved in goals and haven’t lost, so expect Kane to be among the goals, get a win on his league debut, and maybe even put the foundations in place for his first ever trophy.”

Here are the percentage-based odds on a few key scenarios:

Harry Kane to score - 67%

Harry Kane to score and Bayern Munich to win - 60%

Harry Kane to score a hat-trick - 10%

Harry Kane to be sent off - 2%

Bayern Munich to win - 83%

Werder Bremen to win - 10%

Draw - 17%

How do you think Bayern Munich and Kane will fare?

Looking for some discussion on Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga opener against Werder Bremen? Check out our Bavarian Podcast Works — Preview Show on Spotify or below: