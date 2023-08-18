 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 3, Episode 6 — Talking potential transfers for Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard and Ryan Gravenberch, Manuel Neuer’s status; Thomas Müller’s role, hype for Harry Kane; and MORE!

The wait is over...the Bundesliga is back.

FBL-GER-SUPER CUP-BAYERN MUNICH-LEIPZIG Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images

Bayern Munich is set for its Bundesliga opener, but there are still many questions that are unanswered when it comes to the squad.

How much longer will Manuel Neuer be out of action? How will Thomas Tuchel settle on playing his center-back trio? Is Benjamin Pavard going to leave before the window ends? Is Thomas Müller going to spend the season picking up scrap minutes?

Yeah, there is a lot going on. Let’s not waste any more time and get right down to it. This is what we have on tap for this week’s episode of the Weekend Warm-up Podcast:

  • Looking at the potential transfer situations of Pavard and Ryan Gravenberch.
  • A look at what is going on with the goalkeeper situation and why Bayern Munich seems poised to ride it out with Sven Ulreich until Neuer is healthy.
  • Exploring whether or not Müller has a role on this season’s squad.
  • How hyped are you for Harry Kane?

