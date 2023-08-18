 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! The Weekend Warm-up is LIVE - How hyped are you for Harry Kane? Who still might transfer out? Does Thomas Müller still have a role on the squad? We've got all of that and MORE!

Filed under:

Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane touted to run rampant in the Bundesliga

Could the Englishman have a field day in Germany?

By CSmith1919
/ new
FC Bayern München Unveil New Signing Harry Kane Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images

Former West Brom and Wolverhampton striker Don Goodman made not bones about how he thinks Bayern Munich star Harry Kane will do in the Bundesliga.

“I don’t think Harry Kane is too dissimilar to Robert Lewandowski. They’re both all-round outstanding and excellent number nines, so in such a dominant team I think he’d fit in very well and score an absolute hatful of goals,” Goodman told OLBG as made available to Bavarian Football Works. “I don’t think there are any problems or any reasons to doubt that Kane will be anything other than a roaring success at Bayern Munich.”

Goodman, however, did wonder if winning Bundesliga titles would be enough to satisfy Kane’s desire to build his own trophy case.

“I think the question is whether it would be enough for him personally to be winning Bundesliga titles for two or three seasons. Only Harry Kane can answer that question, but from the outside looking in, you’d have thought that he’d have wanted to break the Premier League record, but you can appreciate from Spurs’ position that they didn’t want him going to a Premier League rival,” said Goodman.

At some point — when Kane plays out his contract with Bayern Munich — Kane will be able to reflect on the move and determine if it was, indeed, the best thing for his career at this juncture. For now, though, the Englishman will be fully focused on helping Bayern Munich win the Bundesliga, the DFB-Pokal, and the Champions League, while racking up a ton of goals along the way.

Looking for some insight on what Bayern Munich’s lineup might look like this weekend vs. Werder Bremen and how they game might play out? Check out our Bavarian Podcast Works — Preview Show on Spotify or below:

