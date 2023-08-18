Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane touted to run rampant in the Bundesliga

Former West Brom and Wolverhampton striker Don Goodman made not bones about how he thinks Bayern Munich star Harry Kane will do in the Bundesliga.

“I don’t think Harry Kane is too dissimilar to Robert Lewandowski. They’re both all-round outstanding and excellent number nines, so in such a dominant team I think he’d fit in very well and score an absolute hatful of goals,” Goodman told OLBG as made available to Bavarian Football Works. “I don’t think there are any problems or any reasons to doubt that Kane will be anything other than a roaring success at Bayern Munich.”

Goodman, however, did wonder if winning Bundesliga titles would be enough to satisfy Kane’s desire to build his own trophy case.

“I think the question is whether it would be enough for him personally to be winning Bundesliga titles for two or three seasons. Only Harry Kane can answer that question, but from the outside looking in, you’d have thought that he’d have wanted to break the Premier League record, but you can appreciate from Spurs’ position that they didn’t want him going to a Premier League rival,” said Goodman.

At some point — when Kane plays out his contract with Bayern Munich — Kane will be able to reflect on the move and determine if it was, indeed, the best thing for his career at this juncture. For now, though, the Englishman will be fully focused on helping Bayern Munich win the Bundesliga, the DFB-Pokal, and the Champions League, while racking up a ton of goals along the way.

