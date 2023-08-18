Bavarian Loan Works: A new season means new loan destinations!

Bayern Munich’s staff had quite the busy summer, signing players and making loan deals that have sent some players all over Europe. Already there are more loanees to follow this season than there were last — and the transfer window hasn’t even closed yet! Because of the number of loanees, we have sorted it by which team at Bayern they are signed with (according to Transfermarkt) and then by which country, league, and team they are loaned to. This first issue is a little more information than normal, as we introduce players that you may not be as familiar with. If you have any feedback, please let us know in the comments!

FC Bayern Munich

There are three players on loan from the first team.

Germany – Bundesliga

Alexander Nübel is the only player on loan in the Bundesliga.

Alexander Nübel – VfB Stuttgart

After a mediocre year on loan at Monaco, Nübel decided to come back to Germany to play for VfB Stuttgart, who barely survived in the Bundesliga by beating Hamburg in the relegation match last season. With experience at Schalke, it will be interesting to see how he does in his Bundesliga return.

Nübel’s first match with Stuttgart was in the DFB-Pokal on Saturday. He started in net and earned the shutout on the road to Regionalliga (4th division) side TSG Ballingen. Stuttgart won 4-0, but Nübel was only called on to make a single save.

Stuttgart open their Bundesliga season on Saturday at home to VfL Bochum.

Netherlands – Eredivisie

Malik Tillman is the only player on loan in the Eredivisie.

Malik Tillman – PSV Eindhoven

After a fairly successful season with Rangers in Scotland last season, the American midfielder signed an extension with Bayern and then went on loan to PSV Eindoven in the Eredivisie. He joins fellow American, Ricardo Pepi.

Eindhoven began the season with a 2-0 win over FC Utrecht. Tillman was on the bench but did not feature. He was not on the bench for Eindhoven’s trip to Austria, where they beat Sturm Graz 3-1 and moved on in Champions League qualification.

Eindhoven will face Vitesse on the road on Saturday.

Germany – 3. Liga

Johannes Schenk is the only player on loan from the first team in the 3. Liga.

Johannes Schenk – Preußen Münster

Schenk is another young goalkeeper on loan from Bayern. The 20-year-old from Germany has already made 29 appearances for Bayern II.

Münster began their season in the 3. Liga against BVB Dortmund II, but Schenk was not on the gameday squad. Münster will next face Bielefeld on the road.

FC Bayern Munich II

There are 12 players on loan from the second team.

Germany – 2. Bundesliga

Four players are on loan in Germany’s 2. Bundesliga: Jamie Lawrence, Hyun-ju Lee, Yusuf Kabadayi, and David Harold.

Jamie Lawrence – 1. FC Magdeburg

Lawrence is playing for the second year in a row at Magdeburg. Although Magdeburg had a mediocre season, Lawrence was brilliant individually. He set him up as the regular starter at center back for Magdeburg and helped them solidify a position in this season’s 2. Bundesliga.

Magdeburg have already played three competitive matches this season — two in the league and one in the Pokal. Lawrence started in the first match and went the full 90 minutes in a 1-1 draw away to Wiesbaden. In the next two matches, though, he only played six minutes in a league win against Eintracht Braunschweig and 17 minutes in a cup win at Jahn Regensburg.

Magdeburg will face Holstein Kiel on Sunday.

Hyun-ju Lee – SV Wehen Wiesbaden

Lee is a 20-year-old South Korean attacking midfielder who has been in the Bayern youth system since 2022. He has spent most of his time with Bayern II, where he scored 10 goals in 26 appearances last season. He joined Wiesbaden this summer on loan.

Wiesbaden has played two competitive matches so far (they will face RB Leipzig in the first round of the DFB-Pokal next month). Lee started both games and contributed on both sides of the ball. As mentioned above, Wiesbaden drew with Magdeburg in the first match and then beat Hertha in Berlin with a late stoppage time goal. Though he has not recorded a goal or an assist, Lee has filled the stat sheet with both attacking and defensive stats in both appearances.

Wiesbaden will host Karlsruher SC on Friday.

Yusuf Kabadayi – Schalke 04

Kabadayi 19-year-old German winger who has been with Bayern since 2021. He has 13 goals in 39 games during his time with Bayern II. He has represented both Turkey and most recently Germany at the youth levels. He joined the recently relegated Schalke on loan this summer.

Schalke has played three matches this season — two league and one cup. They lost the first to Hamburg on the opening matchday, but followed it up with a win at home against Kaiserslautern and win in the cup away to Braunschweig. Kabadayi did not make it into the squad for any of these matches.

Schalke will travel to face Braunschweig on the road again this Sunday — this time in league play.

David Harold – Karlsruher SC

Harold is a 20-year-old German left-back. He has been in the Bayern youth system since 2019. Harold was sent on load from Bayern II in February to SCRA Altach and played there for the rest of the season. He joined Karlsruher SC this month.

Harold was on the bench, but did not make it into the match for KSC’s opening day win against VfL Osnabrück. He came on and played just three minutes to help his team close out a 2-2 draw against HSV. Harold was once again on the bench in the Pokal match against 1. FC Saarbrücken, but stayed there the whole match — only to watch his team get eliminated by the 3. Liga team.

Karlsruher will travel to face Wiesbaden on Friday.

Germany – 3. Liga

Lenn Jastremski is the only player on loan form the second team to the 3. Liga.

Lenn Jastremski – SSV Ulm 1846

Jastremski was on loan in the 3. Liga for the first half of the season with Erzgebirge Aue, during which he scored one goal in 16 appearances. He was then loaned in January to Grazer AK in the Austrian 2. Liga for the remainder of the season. There he scored five goals in 14 games. In fact, after playing a full season for Bayern II in 2020/21, the German striker has only loaned out the entire time. He also spent time with Viktoria Köln. He joined his fourth loan destination — SSV Ulm — this month.

Ulm has only played one competitive game this season — a 1-1 draw at home against Saarbrücken. Jastremski was not in the squad for this match.

Germany – Regionalliga

Jakob Mayer is the only player on loan to the Regionalliga team.

Jakob Mayer – FC 08 Homburg

Mayer is a 21-year-old German goalie that has been in Bayern’s youth system since 2013/14. He has gone on loan once to a sixth-division team when he was still with the U19, but has played most recently with Bayern 11. It is noteworthy that he was sent to a team in the same division as Bayern II, who play in a different league.

Following the action of the Regionalliga is not easy, but we will do our best. From what I can tell, Mayer is currently injured so he missed both a 1-1 draw against Aalen and pretty significant upset in the DFB-Pokal — a 3-0 win over Bundesliga side, Darmstadt.

Austria – Bundesliga

Torben Rhein is the only player on loan in the Austrian Bundesliga.

Torben Rhein – SC Austria Lustenau

Rhein has extended his loan and returns to Austria Lustenau for another year. If you followed along last season, we often wondered where our loanees in Austria were, as none of them were getting any playing time. But at the very end of the season, Rhein was consistently getting playing time and even recording assists.

Rhein did not appear in the gameday squad for the first match against Hartberg. He did come in for 19 minutes in the second match against Austria Wien, but could not help his team recover from a 2-0 deficit. However in the third match, last Saturday, Rhein was subbed on at halftime and played the whole second half. He assisted his team’s lone goal and they went on to draw 1-1.

Lustenau will host Storm Graz on Saturday

Austria – 2. Liga

There are two players on loan in Austria’s 2. Liga: Luka Parkadze and Shaoziyang Liu.

Luka Parkadze – FC Admira Wacker

Parkadze is a Georgian midfielder that just moved from his hometown club in Georgia to Bayern this summer and then was immediately loaned to Admira. The 19-year-old has represented Georgia at various levels in the youth national team.

Admira have already played three league matches — sitting at seven points — and advanced in the OFB-Cup with a win against Klagenfurt. Unfortunately, Parkadze was not even on the bench for any of these matches.

Admira travel to play Dornbirn on Saturday.

Shaoziyang Liu – SV Ried

Liu was another of the Bayern players that was always missing in action last season. After signing with Bayern last summer, he went on loan to Klagenfurt in Austria for the Fall, and then was sent to Grazer AK in Austria for the Spring. He didn’t make an appearance for either team last season. This summer, he was sent to SV Ried, and appears to be playing for their second team. He has two appearances for Ried’s amateur team, but it is tough to find info about those matches. We will do our best to track his performance this season.

Switzerland – Super League

Justin Janitzek is the only player on loan in the Swiss Super League.

Justin Janitzek – FC St. Gallen 1879

Janitzek has made his way through the Bayern youth system, making appearances for the U-17, U-19, and Bayern II. He also has one appearance on the bench for the first team — last season’s Champions League group stage against Milan. This is his first loan stint for the 19-year-old German central defender.

The Swiss league has already played four matches and St. Gallen sits in fourth place with seven points. Janitzek only made the squad for one of these matches, but did not make it onto the pitch.

St. Gallen’s next match will be on the road to top of the table FC Zurich on August 26.

England – League One

Liam Morrison is the only player on loan in the English League One.

Liam Morrison – Wigan Athletic

Morrison played for both Rangers and Celtic in Scotland before moving to Bayern’s academy in 2019. He has made 24 appearances for Bayern II since 2021 and has now been loaned out to England’s third division. The 20-year-old defender has represented Scotland at multiple levels of the youth national team.

Wigan Athletic have already had an odd year. Despite picking up seven points in the first three matches, they are still at the bottom of the table due to an eight point deduction they were given. Morrison has started in all three league matches, playing the full 90 in two of them. He also started and went the distance in the first round of the FA Cup, where they lost to Wrexham AFC in penalties. Despite the loss, Morrison was named the best performer in that match.

Wigan will travel to face Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

Scotland – Championship

Barry Hepburn is the only player on loan in the Scottish Championship.

Barry Hepburn – Queen’s Park

Hepburn is a 19-year-old right winger from Scotland. Bayern signed him about three years ago from Celtic. He has played most of his games for the U-17 and U-19 teams, but has made a handful of experience with the second team. He was loaned out back to his home country of Scotland where he will play this season for Queen’s Park.

Queen’s Park have already played two matches in the Championship season so far, and Hepburn has already gotten on the scoresheet for both. First against Inverness CT, he assisted his team’s first goal of the season and played 69 minutes. In the second match, he started again, but this time he scored the opening goal. Queen’s Park went on to win both games and are the only team with a perfect record in the Scottish Championship.

FC Bayern Frauen

There are four players on loan from FC Bayern’s Frauen team.

Germany – Frauen-Bundesliga

All four players on loan are playing in the Frauen-Bundesliga.

The Frauen-Bundesliga still has about a month before they start playing games. We will talk more about these four loanees as we get closer to the season: