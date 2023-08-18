Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel loves him some Kim Min-jae

Bayern Munich fans are fast embracing new summer transfer window signing Kim Min-jae, the ex-Napoli center-back. So is manager Thomas Tuchel.

“I love him, I love him,” Tuchel gushed in a recent Bundesliga media interview, as transcribed by @iMiaSanMia. “He is so calm, so straightforward — his expression, his awareness, his game. A pass is a pass. A pass is not fancy, it is a pass with his inside foot.

“First touch is control, second touch is a pass. It is at the right speed, it is not too hard, it is not too slow, it doesn’t bounce, it is not flashy. It is so nice because it’s exactly what you want from a build-up player.”

A man is not Jaqen H’ghar, but a Bayern starting central defender may well be Kim. Tuchel’s praise wasn’t just about his fit in build-up ideas however, it also extended to his qualities as a defender.

“His defending is very brave, he is fast, he is helping, he is always looking over his shoulder at where he can help. Where the distances are too close at the moment, to our left defender, to the right central defender next time,” Tuchel continued. “It’s a pleasure. The attitude – I think I had two players until now from South Korea and he is exactly the same, I have to say. So disciplined, so friendly, so humble, so clear. So, a very good impression so far.”

Kim will feature alongside Dayot Upamecano, Matthijs de Ligt, and perhaps Benjamin Pavard — stay tuned — in central defense this season. If early signs are anything to go by, Bayern look to have knocked another center-back signing out of their park.