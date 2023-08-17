Update: Bayern Munich reaches “total verbal agreement” with Daniel Peretz; contract details leaked

Update — August 17th 5:55PM EDT: Details on Peretz deal

That was quick! Az is reporting now (as captured by @iMiaSanMia) that the transfer fee will be in the €6-7m, and that Peretz is set to sign for Bayern Munich — and compete with Ulreich for the starting job while Neuer is unavailable.

Bayern have reached a “total verbal agreement” on a new goalkeeper, reports Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg. The man of the hour? 23-year-old Maccabi Tel Aviv keeper Daniel Peretz, with the deal “in final stages” now as of Thursday evening.

Plettenberg reports that the offer from Bayern comes in at “€2m guaranteed plus add-ons.”

Peretz will be seen more as a backup and future depth behind Sven Ulreich rather than an immediate stand-in for the injured Manuel Neuer. The move might also be seen as faith in Neuer’s recovery process following the latest developments...or, at least Manchester City’s refusal to let go of their German backup keeper, 30-year-old Stefan Ortega.

“We have positive news: Manu’s latest operation had a very positive effect,” Tuchel confirmed in a press conference ahead of Friday’s Bundesliga opener at Werder Bremen. “The time off before returning to team training has been significantly reduced. I’ve seen him train for the last two days. What I saw was very impressive. We expect him to get back into team training in the next few weeks.

“That will change our plans. Ulle is doing very well at the moment, but we can’t do it with Ulle alone. We’re still looking (for a solution), but I won’t comment on any names.”

The time to comment on names? Probably coming very soon. Peretz has already bid a “tearful farewell” to fans ahead of the impending move to Bavaria: