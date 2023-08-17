Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich: 2023/24 Bundesliga full coverage

For the twelfth time in a row, Bayern Munich kick off the new Bundesliga season as the defending league champions. Will this finally be the year the streak is broken?

Probably not, but early signs indicate that Thomas Tuchel will try his best. In the meantime, he has players like Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala, Joshua Kimmich, and others who are determined to make that very difficult for him.

Surely Tuchel can’t lose to a team that got knocked out of the DFB Pokal by a 3.Liga team, right? Well, after what we saw in the Supercup, we can’t rule anything out. Still, let’s hope for the best and prepare for the worst. Both are equally possible, after all.

Join us here on Bavarian Football Works for the full story. We have news, updates, podcasts, analysis, and a lot more besides — for this game and so many others! We never miss a match, so be sure to check it all out.