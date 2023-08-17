Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel looking for a rebound against a tough Werder Bremen side

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel is not going to allow his squad the opportunity to look past Werder Bremen, despite the poor 2022/23 record for Die Werderaner.

After last weekend’s DFL-Supercup debacle loss to RB Leipzig, Tuchel knows he must not let his team think it is set for a cakewalk.

“It’s going to be a great atmosphere. An absolute classic. I love the Weserstadion. It’s a nice away game. We’re expecting an emotional game and an opponent that plays very directly with a target man and quick players around him. They will try to get to our goal quickly and put us under pressure. We’re expecting that and we’re ready for it,” said Tuchel (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “The Supercup was a bitter defeat. That hurt and still hurts today. But as is so often the case in sports, we want to show a reaction. We haven’t found the right key to pick the lock yet, but we’ll find it.”

Tuchel will have some interesting decisions to make with his lineup and certainly is not operating at full strength just yet. What the starting XI looks like remains to be seen, but it will be very interesting to see how the unit functions together after some shoddy play against Die Roten Bullen.

