Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich: Lineups, team news, is Thomas Muller back, can Kane start yet, and more!

So here we are again. After an eventful summer consisting of major arrivals, Bayern Munich gear up for the new Bundesliga season in the most Bayern Munich way possible — with controversy off the pitch and some serious issues on it. Coach Thomas Tuchel is reportedly not making himself any friends in the dressing room or the boardroom right now, but it won’t matter as long as he keeps winning.

So, can he deliver results? That could turn out to be the crux of the whole issue.

Team news

It’s not looking good. According to Tuchel, Bouna Sarr, Noussair Mazraoui, and Serge Gnabry are all doubtful for the game, while Thomas Muller and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting may not be fit enough to make the squad. Manuel Neuer, of course, continues his perpetual comeback from the skiing trip that never ends. Meanwhile, we have no updates on Josip Stanisic — we don’t know why he missed the Supercup game, and we don’t know if he’ll play in the Bundesliga opener. Tuchel even fielded a question about playing Joshua Kimmich at right-back (!), but wasn’t asked about Stanisic.

So, um ... where does that leave the lineup? Well, let’s think about it. Harry Kane is starting for sure — that’s practically Tuchel’s only lifeline at this point. The hope is that Kane will fix everything wrong with the team, with the way he’s been talking about the player in the pressers. It’s a lot of pressure for one guy, but that’s what Kane signed up for when he chose to come here.

With Gnabry doubtful, Leroy Sane and Kingsley Coman could be the preferred wingers on the right and left respectively (or Tuchel could switch it up on the flanks) with Jamal Musiala most likely to play in the center behind the striker. On the other hand, and on the off chance Muller is fit, then HE could play behind Kane and Musiala could get a shot at the left-wing spot, somewhere he has shown to be much more comfortable. Right now, we’ll assume Muller isn’t ready to start, and Tuchel isn’t deliberately benching him.

The midfield is a whole host of question marks, but we can safely assume that Joshua Kimmich and Konrad Laimer will resume their starting roles from the DFL-Supercup. Both had remarkably poor performances in that game, and will be looking to make up for it vs. Bremen — if they can’t, then Bayern will be in for a very rough season.

In defense, meanwhile, Benjamin Pavard is likely due another start despite his performances resembling a Manchester United player recently. He could slot in at right-back, while Alphonso Davies takes the left as usual. Dayot Upamecano and Matthijs de Ligt remain the preferred center-back pairing due to their familiarity, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see Kim Min-Jae in the lineup either.

Sven Ulreich, of course, will be in goal. Here’s what the XI could look like:

