Bayern Munich to receive a bid from Inter Milan for Benjamin Pavard

As the season opener of Bayern Munich against Werder Bremen approaches, the complications with transfers seem to have risen by a thousand times. The most prominent transfer situation is that of Benjamin Pavard, that has been filled with twists and turns. Though it is abundantly clear that Pavard’s time at the club is over, the question of his next destination and the accompanying logistics have puzzled all.

Having received interest from Manchester United, Manchester City, and Liverpool among several others, Pavard’s next destination seemed to be United for a while — the Red Devils submitted their bid that was promptly rejected by the Bavarians. There are massive expectations as far as money is concerned and the club aren’t keen on selling unless they receive a price that they deem fair.

The latest twist to that story was reported by L’Equipe (as transcribed by @iMiaSanMia). Inter Milan are expected to submit an official bid to Bayern for Pavard, however the details of the bid are unknown. As a result, there is truly no way of knowing if the bid will be accepted. However, it is clear that the Frenchman has been considered top-priority by the Nerazzuri and the talks are expected to begin at the soonest.

Inter are expected to submit an official bid to Bayern for Benjamin Pavard in the next few hours. It remains to be seen whether it will be enough. Manchester United remain interested, but first have to sell Harry Maguire [@Tanziloic] pic.twitter.com/dZ4hTBSIKf — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 17, 2023

As far as United are concerned, the club maintains its interest, but they have restrictions. The main ongoing issues is that of Harry Maguire, whose transfer to West Ham fell through. With that and the confusions involving Financial Fair Play at United’s end, their stance with respect to Pavard currently remains unclear.

Additionally, per Fabrizio Romano, there is a possibility that Arsenal FC could try their luck with Pavard. Jurien Timber’s prognosis with the ACL tear does not look very good and therefore it would come off as no surprise if the Gunners decided to try obtain Pavard.

Benjamin Pavard, one to watch as he’s prepared to leave Bayern now



Inter have Pavard on top of the list — proposal expected soon to open talks.



Man United deal stalling due to Maguire situation.



…could become option for Arsenal to replace Timber — no decision yet. pic.twitter.com/dI2sD19fJi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 17, 2023

On sidenote, Tuchel also addressed the subject of a transfer for Pavard in his press conference today:

Tuchel on Pavard: "Benji hasn't communicated to me that he really wants to leave. As of now, there hasn't been an offer. He's our player and gets full support. Until that changes, we're fully counting on him" pic.twitter.com/Rwh6xwX6gt — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 17, 2023

It is notable that the Bavarians expect a hefty fee of about €50 million and the likelihood of Inter meeting said fee is rather low, but the story continues.

