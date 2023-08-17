 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich to receive a bid from Inter Milan for Benjamin Pavard

There’s new twists to the tale every other day.

FC Bayern München v RB Leipzig - DFL Supercup 2023
Did we see that coming?
As the season opener of Bayern Munich against Werder Bremen approaches, the complications with transfers seem to have risen by a thousand times. The most prominent transfer situation is that of Benjamin Pavard, that has been filled with twists and turns. Though it is abundantly clear that Pavard’s time at the club is over, the question of his next destination and the accompanying logistics have puzzled all.

Having received interest from Manchester United, Manchester City, and Liverpool among several others, Pavard’s next destination seemed to be United for a while — the Red Devils submitted their bid that was promptly rejected by the Bavarians. There are massive expectations as far as money is concerned and the club aren’t keen on selling unless they receive a price that they deem fair.

The latest twist to that story was reported by L’Equipe (as transcribed by @iMiaSanMia). Inter Milan are expected to submit an official bid to Bayern for Pavard, however the details of the bid are unknown. As a result, there is truly no way of knowing if the bid will be accepted. However, it is clear that the Frenchman has been considered top-priority by the Nerazzuri and the talks are expected to begin at the soonest.

As far as United are concerned, the club maintains its interest, but they have restrictions. The main ongoing issues is that of Harry Maguire, whose transfer to West Ham fell through. With that and the confusions involving Financial Fair Play at United’s end, their stance with respect to Pavard currently remains unclear.

Additionally, per Fabrizio Romano, there is a possibility that Arsenal FC could try their luck with Pavard. Jurien Timber’s prognosis with the ACL tear does not look very good and therefore it would come off as no surprise if the Gunners decided to try obtain Pavard.

On sidenote, Tuchel also addressed the subject of a transfer for Pavard in his press conference today:

It is notable that the Bavarians expect a hefty fee of about €50 million and the likelihood of Inter meeting said fee is rather low, but the story continues.

