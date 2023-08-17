 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! The Preview Show is LIVE - Bayern Munich vs. Werder Bremen! Find out our thoughts on the match!

Filed under:

YEE-HAW! It’s Bayern Munich goalkeeper transfer news round-up time

Catch up on all of the latest transfer news surrounding Bayern Munich’s goalkeeper situation.

By CSmith1919
/ new
FC Bayern München Team Presentation Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer’s recovery from a surgery earlier this summer has been slow, but things are progressing.

The club’s strategy surrounding how to proceed without Neuer for the time being, however, has been evolving. If you thought Bayern Munich’s long obsession with Manchester City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega might now be fruitful, you would be wrong per Sky journalist Florian Plettenberg:

Full text of the tweet is available here:

ℹ️ Stefan #Ortega & FC Bayern is close to be OFF now! After further discussions last night and this morning.

Main reason: ManCity/Guardiola still not willing to let him go. Not open for another No. 2 - but several options were offered in the last hours (Meslier & more). #MCFC

➡️ Bayern was pushing for a loan and has made a first concrete offer to Ortega - Tuchel wanted him ✔️

➡️ Ortega was considering to join Bayern but the Bayern bosses don’t want to wait much longer. Player‘s management is informed now.

@SkySportDE

Neuer’s status has driven the levels of interest that the club has had with several transfer candidates. Ultimately, Bayern Munich looks like it will ride out Sven Ulreich after being unable to pry Ortega away from Manchester City:

Full text of the tweet is available here:

❗️News Sven #Ulreich: Since the transfer of #Ortega didn’t work out, the Bayern bosses have decided that Ulreich will be the number 1️⃣ until Neuer’s return - confirmed ✔️

First call: @altobelli13 & @itstheicebird.

After his good performances in the pre-season the Bayern bosses have full confidence in him! @SkySportDE

If you were wondering what happened to Bayern Munich’s rumored interest in former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, well, Thomas Tuchel vetoed it per Plettenberg:

Full text of the tweet is available here:

ℹ️ FC Bayern will also not sign David De Gea. It’s decided. Tuchel has vetoed it, especially since a return of @Manuel_Neuer is expected within the next few weeks.

➡️ As reported: Tuchel was pushing for #Ortega and had a phone call with him - but the deal is close to be off now.

➡️ Talks with De Gea took place. He was willing to join FC Bayern. But it’s off now.

@SkySportDE

So...now what?

Well, Bayern Munich is said to be in negotiations with 23-year-old Maccabi Tel Aviv goalkeeper Daniel Peretz:

So there you have it, buckaroos...until next time, happy trails to you!

In This Stream

Bayern Munich’s 2023 Summer Transfer Window: All updates

View all 709 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works