YEE-HAW! It’s Bayern Munich goalkeeper transfer news round-up time

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer’s recovery from a surgery earlier this summer has been slow, but things are progressing.

The club’s strategy surrounding how to proceed without Neuer for the time being, however, has been evolving. If you thought Bayern Munich’s long obsession with Manchester City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega might now be fruitful, you would be wrong per Sky journalist Florian Plettenberg:

ℹ️ Stefan #Ortega & FC Bayern is close to be OFF now! After further discussions last night and this morning. Main reason: ManCity/Guardiola still not willing to let him go. Not open for another No. 2 - but several options were offered in the last hours (Meslier & more). #MCFC ➡️ Bayern was pushing for a loan and has made a first concrete offer to Ortega - Tuchel wanted him ✔️ ➡️ Ortega was considering to join Bayern but the Bayern bosses don’t want to wait much longer. Player‘s management is informed now. @SkySportDE

Neuer’s status has driven the levels of interest that the club has had with several transfer candidates. Ultimately, Bayern Munich looks like it will ride out Sven Ulreich after being unable to pry Ortega away from Manchester City:

❗️News Sven #Ulreich: Since the transfer of #Ortega didn’t work out, the Bayern bosses have decided that Ulreich will be the number 1️⃣ until Neuer’s return - confirmed ✔️ First call: @altobelli13 & @itstheicebird. After his good performances in the pre-season the Bayern bosses have full confidence in him! @SkySportDE

If you were wondering what happened to Bayern Munich’s rumored interest in former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, well, Thomas Tuchel vetoed it per Plettenberg:

ℹ️ FC Bayern will also not sign David De Gea. It’s decided. Tuchel has vetoed it, especially since a return of @Manuel_Neuer is expected within the next few weeks. ➡️ As reported: Tuchel was pushing for #Ortega and had a phone call with him - but the deal is close to be off now. ➡️ Talks with De Gea took place. He was willing to join FC Bayern. But it’s off now. @SkySportDE

So...now what?

Well, Bayern Munich is said to be in negotiations with 23-year-old Maccabi Tel Aviv goalkeeper Daniel Peretz:

So there you have it, buckaroos...until next time, happy trails to you!