Report: Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch struggling under Thomas Tuchel, club could sell rumored Liverpool target

According to a report from Tz journalists Mano Bonke Philipp Kessler, Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has been struggling under manager Thomas Tuchel.

The situation is — allegedly — dire enough that the Bavarians are now willing to sell the disgruntled Dutchman, who has been extremely vocal about his unhappiness with his situation on the roster.

In recent weeks, however, Gravenberch has been silent, which seems...odd, especially since his playing time situation does not seem to be improving. Now, Bayern Munich might be willing to sell the 21-year-old, with Liverpool FC as the primary suitor — even after its acquisition of VfB Stuttgart midfielder Wataru Endo:

Wataru Endō, currently undergoing first part of medical tests as new Liverpool player after surprising move revealed yesterday night #LFC



Endō travelled to Merseyside on Thursday night with his camp after Stuttgart green light to complete his dream move. pic.twitter.com/FCa9zyNcNU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 17, 2023

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp seems to want to get a deal done and Bayern Munich is now willing to talk about Gravneberch (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Ryan Gravenberch’s future was intensively discussed at Bayern’s transfer meeting. The initial plan was not to sell him, but the player is having a hard time under Thomas Tuchel, and Liverpool/Klopp want him.

Even with the interest from Liverpool, Gravenberch has been rumored to prefer a move to Manchester United. Unless something emerges on that front, Gravenberch’s true willingness to leave Bayern Munich could be tested shortly.

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel touched on Gravenberch at his press conference earlier and said that the Dutchman is a candidate to compete in the very crowded group for playing the No. 8 or the No. 10 positions in Bavaria.

“I see him in an attacking position. When he was subbed on in preseason games, he was very good and always had influence. But there’s a lot of competition there. I see his strengths under pressure from opponents and in dribbling. I’m very happy with the way he’s training. If he’s patient, he’ll get his chance,” Tuchel said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).