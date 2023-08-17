Harry Maguire may have just stopped Benjamin Pavard’s move from Bayern Munich to Manchester United

Benjamin Pavard has been rather vocal about his intention to leave Bayern Munich for a different club and play center-back. Manchester United have stepped in and are in contact with the club for a transfer, but someone has thrown a spanner in the works because the move might fall apart. This is the doing of Harry Maguire.

Per kicker, West Ham United were going to make a move for the former Hull and Leicester City center half but it looks to have moved on to other targets as United and Maguire couldn’t agree on a severance agreement which stretched the London club’s patience thin. Pavard would’ve slotted into United’s team if Maguire had left, but that’s no longer the case at the moment. Maguire remains down in the pecking order for Erik ten Hag.

With Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel possibly looking to play a back-three, maybe Pavard staying wouldn’t be so bad because that would mean he could still play in his preferred position of center-back.