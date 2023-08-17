 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel eyeing Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni and three other CDMs

Will Bayern get any of them, though?

Bayern Munich still need some players despite the high-profile arrival of Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur. Two positions that sorely need reinforcement is the goalkeeper and the midfield, specifically the No. 6 (CDM) position. With that in mind, Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel has shortlisted four players:

Thomas Tuchel rates Benfica midfielder Florentino Luís (23) very highly.

Ibrahim Sangaré [PSV Eindhoven], Wilfred Ndidi [Leicester City], and Aurélien Tchouaméni [Real Madrid] are mentioned as potential candidates in Bayern’s search for a #6. A ‘surprise’ in the position during the last two weeks of the window is a possibility.

Bayern have recently approached Sangaré and are talking to him and PSV Eindhoven about a possible move. Tchouameni is unlikely to move while Ndidi and Florentino Luis haven’t been contacted yet. The report also indicates a “pull out of the hat” or someone that isn’t mentioned above. Maybe Bayern should just play Josip Stanisic at CDM.

