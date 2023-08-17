Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel eyeing Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni and three other CDMs

Bayern Munich still need some players despite the high-profile arrival of Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur. Two positions that sorely need reinforcement is the goalkeeper and the midfield, specifically the No. 6 (CDM) position. With that in mind, Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel has shortlisted four players:

Thomas Tuchel rates Benfica midfielder Florentino Luís (23) very highly. Ibrahim Sangaré [PSV Eindhoven], Wilfred Ndidi [Leicester City], and Aurélien Tchouaméni [Real Madrid] are mentioned as potential candidates in Bayern’s search for a #6. A ‘surprise’ in the position during the last two weeks of the window is a possibility. – Kicker’s Georg Holzner as captured by @iMiaSanMia (01 | 02)

Bayern have recently approached Sangaré and are talking to him and PSV Eindhoven about a possible move. Tchouameni is unlikely to move while Ndidi and Florentino Luis haven’t been contacted yet. The report also indicates a “pull out of the hat” or someone that isn’t mentioned above. Maybe Bayern should just play Josip Stanisic at CDM.