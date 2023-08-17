Bavarian Podcast Works: Preview Show — Bayern Munich vs. Werder Bremen (Bundesliga)

Bayern Munich will square off with Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga opener and as much as fans would like to believe that everything is rosy heading in the season’s first match, the Bavarians have a lot of questions attached to them.

Who will start? Is Thomas Müller ready to play? Can Sven Ulreich be a capable fill-in for Manuel Neuer? Which two center-backs will get the nod? Is Leon Goretzka ever getting off the bench? Does Thomas Tuchel have a plan?

Mostly, why is there all of this turmoil?

Those are just some of the questions heading in the match vs. Werder Bremen. Let’s take a look at what we will tackle for this season opening edition of the Bavarian Podcast Works — Preview Show:

A scan through those topics listed above.

A guess at Tuchel’s starting XI.

A prediction on the match.

