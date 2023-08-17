Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane slammed for leaving Tottenham Hotspur just before the start of the Premier League season

Harry Kane was the subject of one of the biggest transfers in the history of Bayern Munich and the Bundesliga. The England frontman was signed from Tottenham Hotspur the day before Spurs kicked off their 2023/24 Premier League campaign against Brentford.

Most Spurs fans were not happy with Kane’s departure and as is the case with EPL players, a former player gave a terrible take on the matter. In this case, ex-Spurs attacker Chris Sutton said that Kane was just a “nuisance” to Tottenham. “I thought Harry Kane was a nuisance for Ange Postecoglou in pre-season because he used him in a lot of games, and then Harry Kane leaving a few days before the start of the season wasn’t helpful in many respects,” Sutton said (BBC Radio Live 5 via To the Lane and Back).

BFW Analysis

I disagree with this take. Not because Kane is already ours, but because nothing Kane did during the transfer saga can be classified as “being a nuisance.” If you ask me, what would’ve been a nuisance is if Kane was vocal about leaving Spurs for Bayern ever since the report came out. Kane saying that over and over again and playing games in an attempt to get him to stay at Spurs, but he didn’t. Heck, it was us Bayern fans who got a little bit annoyed when Kane wouldn’t push harder for the move.

Using the argument that leaving Spurs before the season started leaving Postecoglou is also weak because Ange knew that Kane was leaving from the start and didn’t stop him from going.