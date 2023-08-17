Thomas Tuchel explores Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich as an option at right-back

It has been a while since Thomas Tuchel came to Bayern Munich and the manager is slowly getting a hang of the Bavarian life. Exploring his options with the squad is rather simple — after all, Bayern are known for their world-class squad depth. With the high likelihood of Benjamin Pavard’s exit, Noussair Mazroaui, Josip Stanisic and perhaps, Bouna Sarr, happen to be the only available right-backs. Though the former two are of high caliber and deserving of a starting position, Tuchel seems to be on the lookout for more options.

In a recent press conference (as transcribed by @iMiaSanMia), the manager was asked whether Joshua Kimmich was an option at right-back. Kimmich at right-back is rather unlikely, due to the need that he play in his usual #6 position, and Tuchel emphasized the same. “At the moment, that’s not an option for me, but I know he can play there.”

The manager further went on to highlight the 28-year-old’s qualities. “What I see from Joshua in training, is at a very, very high level,” the manager explained, further citing that the third captain’s team always wins in the training games. “He exemplifies the mentality. He has the quality to make the difference,” Tuchel raved.

However, it did not end there. The manager sprinkled a pinch of criticism against the midfielder but said that the same criticism applies to the whole team. “At the moment he lacks a bit of easiness in his game, like the whole team. We’ll help him get out of this situation,” he declared.

