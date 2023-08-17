The deal is finally done. Harry Kane has completed his transfer to Bayern Munich from Tottenham Hotspur after a transfer saga that took its fair share of twists and turns along the way. Within 48 hours of the deal being finalized, the narrative change about five different times — he’s coming, he’s not coming, etc.

In the end, Bayern got the England skipper, and more importantly, a complete striker while Spurs will be left with incredibly tough boots to fill. In terms of attacking firepower, they’ve only signed James Maddison from Leicester City and Alejo Véliz from Rosario Central thus far, though they can be tactful in the way that they re-invest the funds they’ll be getting from the Kane transfer.

With the managerial transition, Ange Postecoglou inherits a position that was previously assumed by Antonio Conte, Jose Mourinho, Ryan Mason, Nuno Espirito Santo, and Cristian Stellini in most reason season’s past. None of them were really able to get it right and, coming into the job, Postecoglou was always realistic about losing Kane as a part of the club’s transitional period. “I had a conversation with Harry [Kane] on day one and we were both up front. I got an indication there that if both clubs agreed he would go,” the former Celtic FC boss said in the press conference ahead of Tottenham’s opener in the Premier League against Brentford (via @iMiaSanMia).

Kane had made it clear that he wanted his future to be decided before the Premier League season started, even though the transfer window is open until September 1st. He didn’t want to play for Tottenham against Brentford and then wind up leaving out of respect to Spurs and their fans and Bayern’s competitive season also technically starts at the same time by virtue of the DFL-Supercup.

Postecgolou said that both he and Kane shared this preference by when the striker’s future would be decided, and although they cut it rather close, they both got their wish in that regard. “My preference was that it would be sorted before the first game. These things don’t happen in isolation and everyone is clued up,” he had said.