Report: Bayern Munich rolling with Sven Ulreich; next goalkeeper will fill No. 3 role

According to a report from Bild journalists Tobi Altschäffl and Heiko Niedderer, Bayern Munich’s transfer committee met today and decided to no longer pursue “emergency No.1”-type goalkeepers.

Instead, the Bavarians will seek out a third goalkeeper, who would be considered more of a prospect that is pro-ready, but maybe not primed for the big stage just yet:

Following today’s meeting of the transfer committee, Bayern have decided they will no longer look for an ‘emergency #1’ in goal replacing (Manuel) Neuer. Instead, the club will now look to sign a backup for Sven Ulreich. The bosses are happy with Ulreich’s performances and trust him to be a starter until Neuer returns. With the new strategy, Bayern will now look for a goalkeeper a class below (Stefan) Ortega — (David) de Gea — (Yassine Bounou) Bono. A backup for Ulreich is cheaper than an emergency replacement for Neuer.

One name that could fit the bill per Transfermarkt journalist Luca Bendoni is Maccabi Tel Aviv’s Daniel Peretz, who is just 23-years-old (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Daniel Peretz is a name to keep an eye on in Bayern’s goalkeeper options. The club is exploring conditions of a deal. Peretz is 23, Israeli with German passport, seen as an interesting talent. 7 matches played in UEFA Conference League with Maccabi Tel Aviv.

The need for another goalkeeper might have been able to be avoided if the club did not loan out Johannes Schenk so early in the window, but that is water under the bridge. One name to keep an eye on is former Bayern Munich goalkeeper Christian Früchtl, who is proving himself at Austria Wien and could be an option.