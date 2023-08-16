Rio Ferdinand in favor of Manchester United signing Benjamin Pavard from Bayern Munich

Benjamin Pavard has made it increasingly clear that he wants to leave Bayern Munich before this summer’s transfer window closes on September 1st. It was always going to be a crucial period for the French World Cup winner because he would be entering the final year on his contract with Bayern, so the club absolutely wanted to avoid, at all costs, potentially losing him on a free transfer next summer a la David Alaba to Real Madrid.

To take things a step further, Pavard is well aware of the interest from Manchester United in the Premier League, though complications are arising because Harry Maguire’s prospective move to West Ham United is experiencing difficulties. Per BBC Sport, there are doubts over Maguire’s readiness and desire to join West Ham from the club’s point of view and they are now exploring alternatives after securing the transfer of James Ward-Prowse from Southampton. Man United are reportedly not willing to pay a £7m settlement fee that Maguire wants to break free from his contract at Old Trafford, putting the supposed £30m agreement in principle he had made with West Ham in further question.

At this juncture, Pavard’s move to Man United hangs in the balance, but former Red Devil and England international Rio Ferdinand still feels strongly that the French defender would be a fantastic fit for Ten Hag’s setup. “He can play center-back, can play right-back, delivery, secure, yes, yes, I’m here for Pavard all day long,” Ferdinand enthused (via @iMiaSanMia). “Yes, all day long,” he jubilantly responded when he was asked whether or not he would have Pavard at the club.

Bayern would still want roughly €30-€40 million from United for Pavard, but the roadblocks in Maguire’s proposed move to West Ham are what’s holding things up right now. Bayern was also more reluctant to let Pavard go if the Kyle Walker from Manchester City move collapsed, which is exactly what happened. Only time will tell up until September 1st if, in fact, Maguire will go to West Ham and Pavard will go to Man United.