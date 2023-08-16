Georgia Stanway to represent Bayern Munich in the Women’s World Cup Final

After semifinal tie number two was played, we now know who will square off in the FIFA Women’s World Cup. England and Spain have knocked out co-hosts Australia (guess that helicopter trip didn’t work) and Sweden in the semifinals to set up a massive showdown in Stadium Australia in Sydney. Both teams are finals debutants and will have the chance to one-up the other to win the trophy. Bayern Munich will have a representative in that match in the form of Georgia Stanway.

The England midfielder, signed from Manchester City last season, has played pretty much every single game for the Lionesses in this tournament, logging 435 minutes from a possible 480 in five games (starting in every single match). The exception being in the 6-1 rout of China on the last group stage match. She has scored one goal so far, against Haiti in their group opener from the penalty spot.

This isn’t the first time Georgia was fully immersed in an international tournament, as she also played all matches of the Women’s Euros last year. There, she clocked 517 out of 570 minutes and scored two en route to beating Germany 2-1 in the final.

This is a huge chance for Stanway and England to make history as they could be the ones to give England their first Women’s World Cup win. The match kicks off on August 20, 2023 at 8 PM local time (UTC +10).

