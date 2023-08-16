 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich might have its final two candidates for goalkeeper

Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel has a clear favorite.

By CSmith1919
FC Bayern München v RB Leipzig - DFL Supercup 2023 Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Bayern Munich’s search for a replacement for Yann Sommer appears to be clearing up.

According to Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich has identified its top two candidates — Manchester City’s Stefan Ortega and David de Gea, who last played for Manchester United.

No matter who the goalkeeper is that Bayern Munich ultimately comes to an agreement with, the deal will have to happen relatively quickly:

❗️Thomas Tuchel had a phone call with Stefan #Ortega - as he really wants him now!

➡️ Talks with his management took place

➡️ ManCity is also informed about the interest from Bayern. Still a respectful relation between the clubs - despite the failed Walker deal ✔️

Decision expected after the Supercup.

If the Ortega move falls through, however, Bayern Munich could pivot quick to former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea:

ℹ️ News David de Gea: He was not a hot topic in the past few weeks. However, after Kepa/Rulli, he was discussed internally. Talks with him and his management took place.

Been told: De Gea has given the light for his move to Bayern. Personal terms won’t be an issue.

But: #Ortega is the main priority now. If this transfer doesn’t work out, De Gea could be finalized soon ✔️

