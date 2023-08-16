 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! Life sucks. We wanted to talk about the triumphant signing of Harry Kane but instead we are forced to analyze Bayern Munich's crushing 3-0 loss to RB Leipzig. Click here to share our misery (and join the #TuchelOut agenda).

Filed under:

Bayern Munich to acquire Ibrahim Sangaré from PSV...or not?

There are contradicting reports on the Ivorian...

By Soundz58
/ new
Ajax v PSV - Dutch KNVB Beker Photo by Photo Prestige/Soccrates/Getty Images

Bayern Munich is reportedly making an offer to the 25-year-old Ivorian defensive midfielder Ibrahim Sangaré... or not?

The topic of a defensive midfielder has surely been an unpleasant one in Bavaria these days. While coach Thomas Tuchel repeatedly expressed his desire to acquire a new number six, Joshua Kimmich believes that there is no need since Bayern already has one: Him!

Regardless of these opposing views, der Stern des Südens is allegedly close to triggering a release clause of €37m to obtain the services of Sangaré from PSV Eindhoven — as captured by @iMiaSanMia:

Strangely enough, this report was refuted via Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg just two hours later:

Sangaré is an interesting player. His recent game with PSV in the Champions League qualification round against Sturm Graz was decent, but nothing that Bayern cannot already replicate with Kimmich: The Ivorian moved a lot on the right flank and nearly acted as a winger. He had 54 touches and a pass accuracy of 89%, one interception, three tackles, and lost possession seven times.

It appears that Tuchel has a vision that he wants to realize even if it means ruffling a few feathers. Could Sangaré be the beginning of new beginnings in central midfield? Let us know in the comments below!

In This Stream

Bayern Munich’s 2023 Summer Transfer Window: All updates

View all 700 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works