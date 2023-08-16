Bayern Munich to acquire Ibrahim Sangaré from PSV...or not?

Bayern Munich is reportedly making an offer to the 25-year-old Ivorian defensive midfielder Ibrahim Sangaré... or not?

The topic of a defensive midfielder has surely been an unpleasant one in Bavaria these days. While coach Thomas Tuchel repeatedly expressed his desire to acquire a new number six, Joshua Kimmich believes that there is no need since Bayern already has one: Him!

Regardless of these opposing views, der Stern des Südens is allegedly close to triggering a release clause of €37m to obtain the services of Sangaré from PSV Eindhoven — as captured by @iMiaSanMia:

Bayern are discussing personal terms with Ibrahim Sangaré. A proposal will be submitted in the next few days. Bayern want to reach an agreement with the player before triggering the release clause of €37m. PSG are also interested [@Santi_J_FM] pic.twitter.com/Vm2VMlHAMq — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 15, 2023

Strangely enough, this report was refuted via Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg just two hours later:

Been told again: #Sangaré is NO transfer target for FC Bayern this window! No negotiations. @SkySportDE https://t.co/OI5Tj7EJqA — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 15, 2023

Sangaré is an interesting player. His recent game with PSV in the Champions League qualification round against Sturm Graz was decent, but nothing that Bayern cannot already replicate with Kimmich: The Ivorian moved a lot on the right flank and nearly acted as a winger. He had 54 touches and a pass accuracy of 89%, one interception, three tackles, and lost possession seven times.

It appears that Tuchel has a vision that he wants to realize even if it means ruffling a few feathers. Could Sangaré be the beginning of new beginnings in central midfield? Let us know in the comments below!