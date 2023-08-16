Mario Gomez warns Harry Kane of pressure at Bayern Munich as their star striker

The roar when Harry Kane entered the pitch in the second half of the DFL-Supercup loss to RB Leipzig matched the unwavering anticipation that lingered for months before he completed his move to Bayern Munich from Tottenham Hotspur. Bayern now has their star man and finally has a player that’s a like for like replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who left the club for Barcelona last summer. After only a few hours sleep, Kane mustered a 24-minute shift in the 3-0 loss to Leipzig, failing to really get involved, but the real business starts this Friday when they open up the Bundesliga with a trip to Werder Bremen.

Fans and pundits alike are already trying to guess how many goals Kane will score across all competitions this season with a stronger supporting cast than he had for the majority of his years at Tottenham. There’s an underlying assumption that he’s easily going to score at least 20 to 30 goals across all competitions, justifiably so, but that comes with added pressure to deliver for FC Hollywood.

Recently speaking to MARCA (via Sport1), former FC Bayern striker and current footballing technical director for RedBull Mario Gomez warned Kane of the immense pressures that come with being Bayern’s star striker. It’s not to say that Kane isn’t used to these types of mounting pressures given his time as England and Tottenham captain, but Gomez feels that people will be quick to get on his case if he doesn’t score all the time for Bayern.

“People think they can score goals in every game if they play up front at Bayern. There may be games that feel like training because there are teams that think they’re going to lose anyway. But there are also games where you feel a lot of pressure because this club is always doomed to succeed,” Gomez explained. “People always expect a Bayern striker to score. But if you score one goal, they want you to score two and it goes on and on,” he added, noting the perpetual growth of expectation as more goals are scored.

Still, despite the clear warnings Gomez has for Kane, he still thinks it was an important signing for Bayern overall. “It was important for Bayern to find a striker who has the level that Lewandowski has offered for so many years. Harry could be the player. Kane is an exceptional player, one of the best at the moment and he will have a big impact. I think his arrival is good for the Bundesliga,” he enthused.