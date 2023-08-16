Pep Guardiola unwilling to let go of Stefan Ortega amid Bayern Munich interest

Bayern Munich’s pursuit for a new goalkeeper has reaped very little, to say the least. The club is in desperate need of a Manuel Neuer replacement given the uncertainty regarding his return. Sven Ulreich, though ready to put forth his best until Neuer comes back, is not someone the club is willing to rely on completely. It also is noteworthy that he is the only dedicated keeper for the first team.

One of the club’s major targets, former Chelsea FC player Kepa Arrizabalaga chose Spanish giants Real Madrid over Bayern and the Rekordmeister continue to monitor several prospects. Stefan Ortega from Manchester City, David de Gea from Manchester United and Emiliano Martinez from Aston Villa are in the list among several others.

The situation with Ortega has garnered attention from City boss Pep Guardiola, who displayed his reluctance in letting go of the German keeper. Per Manchester Evening News, Guardiola explained that while he would be unable to rule out a move if terms and fees are agreed upon and Ortega was willing to make the move, he would prefer that it not happen.

The manager further went on to elaborate the reasoning, citing the keeper’s quality. He recounted the story behind Ortega’s purchase, which was initiated by City’s goalkeeping coach. “... we bring him here, because [goalkeeping coach] Xabi Mancisidor sent me clips and said he was a keeper we need,” Guardiola explained. Ortega’s impressive performances solidified his position with the club and the Spaniard expressed his wish to not lose the player for the same.

“We don’t want to sell him and we don’t want to loan him. I’m sorry, but we want him for long time, he declared emphatically.

The manager further elucidated that Ortega’s transfer depended on three parties — the player and two clubs involved. This meant that the situation was not only out of hands, but also, should the transfer occur, it would be his onus to find the replacement within merely two weeks.

“We need him but like in many cases it depends on three parties. If we lose Stefan two weeks out of the market [closing], we have to go to pick up a keeper and it’s not easy now. It’s not easy. We want him,” Guardiola declared.