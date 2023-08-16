Bayern Munich eyeing Emiliano Martinez, but could be losing another goalkeeper candidate

The transfer business at Bayern Munich has been going pretty good lately. The transfer of Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur solidified the Rekordmeister’s world-class squad and the squad appears near complete, except at goal.

With Manuel Neuer injured and away indefinitely and Yann Sommer’s move to Inter Milan, the #1 position remains up for the takes. Sven Ulreich has shown willingness to fill the opening but the management are on the lookout for other options.

The club has shown interest in David de Gea from Manchester United and are expecting a response at the soonest from the Red Devils on the Spaniard’s availability and have sent out a similar message to Manchester City for former Arminia Bielefeld keeper Stefan Ortega.

Per latest reports from TyC Sports (as transcribed by @iMiaSanMia), World Cup winner Emiliano Martinez is also among the keepers the Bavarians are currently monitoring.

Martinez, who plays for Aston Villa is under contract until 2027 and therefore, a move is highly unlikely, but the club continues to monitor the situation. It is also notable that if procurable, the player would be rather expensive.

One player who likely won’t be joining Bayern Munich is Sevilla’s Yassine Bounou, who has — allegedly — reached an agreement to join Al-Hilal: