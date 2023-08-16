Bayern Munich’s Josip Stanišić aiming for playing time, titles in 2023/24

Versatile Bayern Munich defender Josip Stanišić knows there will eventually be opportunities for him to play a role on the team’s backline this season.

However, the young Croatian understands that he will have to be patient due to all of the depth that Bayern Munich has in its defensive unit. When Stanišić does get his number called, he says that he will be ready and will aim to help the team win trophies.

“We want to win titles. In the past few years, the way we’ve been knocked out of the DFB Cup and the Champions League has always been extremely annoying. Personally, I want to stay injury-free. It’s important, especially in my position, that if someone drops out, I’m ready to take my chance,” Stanišić told FCBayern.com. “My goal is to play as many games as possible. I know there’s a lot of competition at Bayern. That’s why you should never take it for granted when you play. I’m going in with the mindset that I’m ready when the coach needs me and that I’ll make it as difficult as possible for him to do without me.”

There still could be some movement on Bayern Munich’s roster and if that opens up more playing time Stanišić, he will not complain. Until then, though, the 23-year-old will work to keep improving every single day.