Bayern Munich provide new asking price for Benjamin Pavard, but it might not matter

Benjamin Pavard has had lots of ups and downs during his time in Munich. He came in a young promising defender from Stuttgart and unfortunately, it looks like his team with Bayern Munich might end negatively. It seems as though either Pavard plays as one of the best in Europe or doesn’t show up at all, but no one doubts his potential as an elite defender. It might be best for both parties to move on now though.

Pavard has been asking to leave for what seems like ages now as the Frenchman is looking for a new challenge after spending his many years in Germany. Pavard has been in Munich since joining in 2019. Both FC Barcelona and Manchester United have been linked with the defender for quite some time now, but now that United are offloading Harry Maguire, there has never been a better time to snag the Frenchman.

90min.com revealed that United has held open talks with Bayern Munich for Pavard’s signature. There have been many rumors swirling around what Bayern Munich is expecting to receive for their defender, but the latest sources have confirmed that the club communicated to Manchester United that they are looking for €40m plus add-ons.

Some would consider this a steep fee, so it looks like Bayern Munich aren’t rushing to have the Frenchman out the door. Pavard still has lots in him, but on the other hand, the club will risk losing him for free in the summer.

One final piece to this story is that the revised price tag might not end up mattering much to Manchester United. Because Harry Maguire’s deal with West Ham fell apart, the Red Devils could face Financial Fair Play issues by attempting to sign Pavard:

Benjamin Pavard to Manchester United described as "looking unlikely" if Harry Maguire stays. There are FFP constraints in the absence of money United would have received from a Maguire sale [@skysports_sheth] pic.twitter.com/s89FS8h7BB — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 15, 2023

As always with an ongoing transfer story, stay tuned...