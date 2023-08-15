Espionage 101: Australia spying on England at the Women’s World Cup in the name of…Cricket?!

The FIFA Women’s World Cup is getting tense because the second semifinal tie is due to kick off soon. Spain recently knocked out Sweden in a tight affair and they will be followed by the winner between co-hosts Australia and England, but the former might be getting ahead of themselves because they appear to be spying on the English camp.

Per the Telegraph, their Australian counterparts flew a helicopter above the closed training session of the Lionesses with the aim of using the intel gained to their advantage. The funny bit? They knew it was illegal to do it but still went ahead and because Australia was criticized for their apparent dirty play at the Ashes cricket series against England last month.

Here is an excerpt of what they published:

If England’s Lionesses thought they would happily fly under the radar into the World Cup semifinal under the radar they were in for a rude shock. We’ve sent the chopper up to see how the old enemy are preparing… Welcome to the jungle, Lionesses, we’ve got fun and games. It might not be in the spirit of football, but after last month’s men’s Ashes cricket series we will let the moral arbiters England pass judgment on what is and isn’t acceptable in the world of sport. But make no mistake, England are here to ruin Australia’s party…

It is unclear as to whether the information they got was passed on to anyone of significance.