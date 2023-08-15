 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Training Update: One star gets (another rest), while one player returns for Bayern Munich

Jamal Musiala sat out practice again today for Bayern Munich.

FC Bayern München v SC Freiburg - DFB Cup: Quarterfinal Photo by Stefan Matzke - sampics/Getty Images

Bayern Munich is in full preparation mode for its Bundesliga opener on Friday when the Bavarians will square off with Werder Bremen.

Head coach Thomas Tuchel is trying to balance keeping players healthy, while trying to get other players into game shape. Let’s take a look at what the major happenings were from today’s session per Bild’s Nico Linner (as captured @iMiaSanMia):

— Jamal Musiala was given a rest and is expected back tomorrow

— Josip Stanišić, who missed the Super Cup, resumed training

— Manuel Neuer worked individually on the pitch

— Raphaël Guerreiro remains sidelined

The news on Stanišić, Neuer, and Guerreiro is pretty static, but Musiala’s situation is...interesting. This is not the first time he has been rested during recent weeks. The youngster’s development seems to have stalled a bit over the past eight months, but he is the clear first-choice attacking midfielder for Thomas Tuchel these days.

Veteran Thomas Müller is back and healthy, but even with Musiala missing training, it is expected that the 20-year-old will start over Müller on Friday vs. Werder Bremen.

It could be speculated that the extra rest for Musiala is to give him more time to recover after physical games. Given the drop in performance for the second half of last season, perhaps the new tactic will help rejuvenate the youngster.

Bayern Munich released some pictures from the session today as well:

