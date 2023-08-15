Simulation says Bayern Munich headed for dominant, yet unfulfilling, season with Harry Kane

One of the great things about the modern advancement of video games is that you can simulate just about anything based on current conditions — including a football season.

Our friends over at BonusCodeBets ran a season Football Manager 23 that took a look at how things might play out now that Kane is in Germany.

Let’s take a dive into how things went...

Summary

Here is the summary of things from BonusCodeBets:

Tottenham Hotspur will drop three places and crash out of the Champions League places now they’ve sold Harry Kane to Bayern Munich, although the England captain will win the Bundesliga. That’s according to Football Manager 23, where data analysts at BonusCodeBets have simulated the 2023/24 season twice; once with Harry Kane at Tottenham Hotspur, and a second time with Kane at Bayern. Tottenham finishes without silverware, the club slips to sixth place in the Premier League and are beaten in the FA Cup final by Manchester City. Although Heung-min Son comes second in the Golden Boot race, there is precious little for the Lillywhites to cheer about. Conversely, Kane wins both the Bundesliga title with Bayern in his debut season under Thomas Tuchel and the Golden Boot as well. However, Champions League disappointment awaits the striker as Arsenal knock the German outfit out at the Round of 16 stage to exact a modicum of revenge for previous years of European heartache.

Highlights

Bayern Munich wins Bundesliga, Kane wins Golden Boot

BFW Analysis: This is all checks as “likely to happen”, though I’d be shocked if Kane did not end up with 25 goals or more.

Arsenal FC eliminates Bayern Munich out of Champions League in Round of 16

BFW Analysis: Yikes...there will be a massive unraveling if Arsenal knocks Bayern Munich out of the UCL that early.

Spurs finish 6th without Kane, Son 2nd in Golden Boot race

BFW Analysis: All of this is feasible.

Spurs lose in FA Cup and Carabao Cup finals

BFW Analysis: It would actually be a bit shocking if Tottenham holds it together long enough to make the finals in either competition.

What do you think of that simulation — and how do you think things will play out differently? Tell us in the comments below!