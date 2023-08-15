 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Report: Bayern Munich back in on Manchester City’s Stefan Ortega

Could this be another move for Bayern Munich?

By CSmith1919
/ new
Manchester City v Arsenal - The FA Community Shield Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

According to a multiple reports, Bayern Munich is going to take a another run at Manchester City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega.

Last time around, Ortega was playing with Arminia Bielefeld before ultimately choosing a future with Pep Guardiola over one with Bayern Munich.

Now, with the goalkeeper situation full of uncertainty in Munich, another run at Ortega could be on the table for the Bavarians per Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg:

❗️Excl. News Stefan #Ortega: He’s a new top option for FC Bayern now! Bosses have discussed him.

➡️ Talks with the player’s camp took place in the last days

➡️ Guardiola, very confident with Ortega; #MCFC considering to extend beyond 2025.

Decision to join Bayern, up to Ortega. Bayern still wants to replace Sommer. Despite of very good performances of Ulreich.

Sport Bild’s Christian Falk confirmed the story as well with a tweet of his own as well:

Per Ransport journalist Martin Volkmar, Ortega wants the transfer:

Update Stefan #Ortega: According to information from @ransport, I would like to switch to @FCBayern because, unlike #ManCity he would be No. 1 there for the time being. However, City blocks as long as they have not committed a new number 2. More info soon.

As noted by Falk, Bayern Munich is also interested in David de Gea, but might demand a bigger salary.

With just a two weeks left in the transfer window, Bayern Munich will have to get moving on getting a deal done if it wants to bolster it goalkeeping depth.

