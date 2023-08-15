Lothar Matthäus irate with Thomas Tuchel after Bayern Munich’s DFL-Supercup loss

The arrival and first official competitive appearance of Harry Kane as a Bayern Munich player was slightly subdued due to the team’s lackluster performance in their 3-0 loss to RB Leipzig in the DFL-Supercup. There were missed chances, lapses in defensive concentration, and what looked to be an overall lack of cohesion amongst the squad.

After that match, Thomas Tuchel had remarked that it looked like the squad hadn’t been training together and preparing for the past four weeks and even went as far as saying that’s probably what Kane feels, judging by the performance. It’s clear that Bayern was far from their best against Leipzig, but were Tuchel’s comments absolutely necessary, and could he have perhaps worded it a bit differently?

Former Bayern and Germany midfielder Lothar Matthäus certainly feels that Tuchel could’ve handled the situation post-match a little bit differently. He feels the Bayern manager could indirectly cause some unrest in the dressing room amongst the squad with comments to the press that he made.

“There were the very critical statements by the coach after the game. They also reminded me of last season. I am sure that this will cause a lack of understanding and shaking of heads among the pros,” Matthäus wrote in a recent column for Sky Sport (via Sport Bild).

As manager of FC Bayern, the margin for error is razor thin, and Tuchel must know that he has to get this season right after just barely edging out Borussia Dortmund to the Bundesliga title last season.

The failures in the the DFB-Pokal and Champions League in addition to his poor winning record overall with Bayern underlined what had been a relatively shocking decision mid-March to sack Julian Nagelsmann. To Matthäus’ credit, avoiding inflammatory comments that might come off as throwing players under the bus might be the best course of action, at least before the Bundesliga season has even started.

The former Bayern and Germany midfielder was also critical of the fact that Tuchel even included Kane in the squad for the DFL-Supercup. The England captain had been up until the early hours of the morning on that same Saturday to complete his medical and finalize his move from Tottenham after travelling to Munich from North London. “I wouldn’t have let the new No. 9 play at all yesterday. After all the bickering over the past few days about his signature, the world star should have been introduced to the fans and then placed in the stands next to Uli Hoeneß,” Matthäus stressed.