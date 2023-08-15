 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! Life sucks. We wanted to talk about the triumphant signing of Harry Kane but instead we are forced to analyze Bayern Munich's crushing 3-0 loss to RB Leipzig. Click here to share our misery (and join the #TuchelOut agenda).

Filed under:

A Bundesliga Season Preview from the new Football Purist Podcast

Exploring Harry Kane’s impact at Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig’s title challenge abilities, and beyond: A fresh look into the upcoming Bundesliga season

By MarcusIredahl
/ new
FC Bayern München Unveil New Signing Harry Kane Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images

Editor’s Note: BFW staffer Marcus Iredahl has branched out to start his own podcast. If you want to check it out, read below for his first-person account of how it came to be...

For years, me and my friends messenger group has been a hub for bad predictions and outlandish claims.

We were unanimous in our skepticism about Mohamed Salah’s ability to adapt to the pace of the Premier League. Doubts lingered regarding Erling Haaland’s compatibility with a possession-based tactic. And, I may have been the sole advocate predicting a Bundesliga victory for Leverkusen under Gerardo Seoane’s leadership.

We’ve long debated who has the worst takes, so we gathered audio evidence and created a podcast:

Like any football fan, we think we know more than we actually do. However, if I may pitch ourselves: we are old university mates, brought together by our love for the game. Our podcasts is therefore a mix of jokes and insights with debates and predictions – often embarrassingly wrong.

So give our podcast a listen and follow us on Twitter (or X, whatever you fancy):

Today’s review of the Bundesliga includes:

  • What impact will Harry Kane have at Bayern?
  • Will this be RB Leipzig’s year after winning the SuperCup?
  • Can Heidenheim pull off the impossible?
  • Eintracht Frankfurt: Top or Flop?
  • Xavi Alonso’s resurgent Leverkusen
  • Signing of the season
  • Big Bundesliga Quiz

