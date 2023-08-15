Ajax goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli was on verge of joining Bayern Munich before shoulder injury

According to a report from journalist Gastón Edul, Bayern Munich was closing in on a deal with Ajax goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli, but an untimely injury thwarted the deal,

Rulli had even planned to travel to Munich to finalize the deal, but a dislocated shoulder is expected to keep the 31-year-old out of action for at least three months:

Gerónimo Rulli va a ser baja por tres meses por una luxación en el hombro. Están viendo la posibilidad de operarlo esta semana.

Estaba ultimando detalles para sumarse al Bayern Múnich. Iba a viajar hoy. Ahora se va a quedar en Ajax recuperándose. pic.twitter.com/zb46XBOc3s — Gastón Edul (@gastonedul) August 14, 2023

Gerónimo Rulli will be out for three months due to a dislocated shoulder. They are looking at the possibility of operating it this week. He was finalizing details to join Bayern Munich and was going to travel today. Now he is going to stay in Ajax recovering.

The situation seemed eerily similar (though not as serious) as Bayern Munich’s initial pursuit of Leroy Sané, which was also disrupted by an injury. In that case, Sané tore his ACL after Pep Guardiola made the odd decision to start the Germany international amid a multitude of transfer rumors.

Now, Bayern Munich will continue its rumored pursuit of another goalkeeper, who can help fill the void until Manuel Neuer is ready to go.