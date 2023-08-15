 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! Life sucks. We wanted to talk about the triumphant signing of Harry Kane but instead we are forced to analyze Bayern Munich's crushing 3-0 loss to RB Leipzig. Click here to share our misery (and join the #TuchelOut agenda).

Filed under:

Ajax goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli was on verge of joining Bayern Munich before shoulder injury

An injury to Gerónimo Rulli might have stopped a transfer to Bayern Munich.

By CSmith1919
/ new
Dutch EredivisieAjax Amsterdam v Heracles Almelo Photo by ANP via Getty Images

According to a report from journalist Gastón Edul, Bayern Munich was closing in on a deal with Ajax goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli, but an untimely injury thwarted the deal,

Rulli had even planned to travel to Munich to finalize the deal, but a dislocated shoulder is expected to keep the 31-year-old out of action for at least three months:

Gerónimo Rulli will be out for three months due to a dislocated shoulder. They are looking at the possibility of operating it this week.

He was finalizing details to join Bayern Munich and was going to travel today. Now he is going to stay in Ajax recovering.

The situation seemed eerily similar (though not as serious) as Bayern Munich’s initial pursuit of Leroy Sané, which was also disrupted by an injury. In that case, Sané tore his ACL after Pep Guardiola made the odd decision to start the Germany international amid a multitude of transfer rumors.

Now, Bayern Munich will continue its rumored pursuit of another goalkeeper, who can help fill the void until Manuel Neuer is ready to go.

In This Stream

Bayern Munich’s 2023 Summer Transfer Window: All updates

View all 691 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works