Bayern Munich star Harry Kane not closed off to a return to Tottenham at some point

He’s just started a new chapter with Bayern Munich, but Kane could make a return to his beloved Spurs at some point.

FC Bayern München v RB Leipzig - DFL Supercup 2023 Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

It was a nail-biting transfer saga, but as quickly as he arrived in Munich from North London, Harry Kane has already recorded his first appearance as a Bayern Munich player since completing his transfer from Tottenham Hotspur.

While the occasion was an underwhelming, 3-0 DFL-Supercup loss to RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena, it was a historic moment nonetheless when he entered proceedings to a standing ovation, coming on for Mathys Tel in the 64th minute of play. The round of applause upon his entry onto the pitch was a sign of things to come for the Rekordmeister despite him not being able to get heavily involved for the remainder of the match.

Kane joins Bayern after spending 19 years with Tottenham, scoring 280 goals from 435 appearances during his long tenure with the North London-based outfit. Silverware is just about the only thing that’s evaded him throughout his career, but he’s also only second behind Alan Shearer in the Premier League all-time scorers list. He could, after all, go back and make a final run at said record, as he hasn’t ruled out a return to Spurs at some point in his career, after his time at Bayern.

“It’s not a goodbye because you never know how things pan out in the future, but it’s a thank you and I’ll see you soon,” Kane explained in his first official press conference as a Bayern Munich player (RTE). “I think it’s important for the new manager and the players to concentrate on trying to get Tottenham back to around the top of the table and fighting for trophies, so I wish Ange (Postecoglou) and all the boys all the very best of luck. I’ll be watching from a fan point of view now and really hope the team can be successful,” he added, paying homage to his former club.

Kane’s contract with Bayern runs through June 2027, so hopefully for Bayern’s sake, his potential return to Tottenham doesn’t take place until after that point. Hopefully by then, Kane will have one several pieces of silverware with the reigning Bundesliga champions to the point where his time in Munich will be as rewarding as possible, both literally and figuratively.

