Rifts forming at Bayern Munich over Thomas Tuchel’s demands for Joshua Kimmich?

This one’s a doozy.

Bayern Munich’s plans for midfield maestro Joshua Kimmich this season have long been reported to feature a shift in his role, from the No. 6 position in defensive midfield to a more advanced role in attack as a No. 8.

Now a report from Sport Bild alleges that the driving force for the change is manager Thomas Tuchel — and that neither Kimmich himself nor the Bayern bosses are best pleased about it.

Via @iMiaSanMia:

Thomas Tuchel’s demands for a new holding midfielder annoy not only the bosses, but also the team. The point of discussion is that Kimmich sees himself in this role, while Tuchel sees him more as a #8 Kimmich is currently far away from his top form and makes mistakes that, according to the coaching staff, shouldn’t happen to him. In a personal conversation, Tuchel is said to have recently ‘accused’ Kimmich of slowing down the game - a criticism that, although justified, does not strengthen Kimmich’s self-confidence.

BFW Analysis

Huh?

Kimmich’s preference to play in midfield, where he can pull the strings for the Bayern attack, has long been a topic for discussion. Is he defensive enough? Can he resist pressure well?

But among the midfielders on Bayern’s roster, it would seem the former right-back is the most ‘6’ out of a group heavy on the ‘8’s: Leon Goretzka, Konrad Laimer, Ryan Gravenberch, even Jamal Musiala.

It’s possible what Tuchel prefers is a destroyer type with two 8s ahead of him. Surely, though, Kimmich — whose strengths include his passing ability, especially long range — offers one of the best links to attack that Bayern can muster?

Perhaps Kimmich can occasionally be ponderous in possession as he picks out his targets, and Tuchel wants more vertical progression quickly — so that by the time the ball reaches him upfield, Kimmich can then measure his passes as he likes. Even then, who better than Kimmich to act as conductor and tempo-setter?

And maybe this explains Bayern’s tepid links to an alleged position of interest all transfer window long.

So what’s Tuchel trying to do here? Is he grating on the squad already? Is there even anything to this report? Guess we’ll soon find out.