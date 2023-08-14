Transfer shocker! Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Manchester United among Neymar’s target clubs ahead of potential Al-Hilal FC move

According to a report from Marca’s Miguel Delaney (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich was among the clubs that Neymar reached out to before — allegedly — making the decision to move from Paris Saint-Germain to Al-Hilal FC.

Included in the list of clubs that Neymar sought out a deal with were Bayern Munich, Chelsea FC, Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Manchester City.

It should also be noted that FC Barcelona was reportedly having discussions with PSG regarding Neymar as well.

All of those clubs declined because of the transfer fee and salary that were attached to the Brazilian star:

Neymar attempted to get a deal with every major European club. All of Bayern, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester City turned down a chance to bring the Brazilian in, primarily due to a huge fee and similar salary package.

While nothing has been substantiated yet, it is expected that Neymar is going to become infinitely more rich than he even was before as captured by Foot Mercato:

From Saudi sources, Ney, whose transfer will be closer to 120 million euros (with bonuses), will hit the jackpot since we were told of a salary of between 300 and 400 million euros spread over two years. The idea was to receive a salary equivalent or almost to that of Karim Benzema (200 million per year), as well as to have control of his image rights. We are far from the 100 million euros mentioned on the French side.

Back to the point, though...Neymar at Bayern Munich?

Blasphemy...or is it?

Back in Pep Guardiola’s tenure, he wanted to bring in Neymar, but Bayern Munich had already inked Mario Götze.