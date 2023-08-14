Bayern Munich want decision on David de Gea this week

Bayern Munich reportedly wants a goalkeeper because Manuel Neuer is still injured.

As of now, Bayern Munich has one fit keeper and a youth player as backup. That’s not going to be enough, but the Bavarians seem to have — allegedly — made their mind up and want to sign ex-Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea. His wage demands are a potential roadblock, however:

Bayern are now considering a move for David de Gea. Talks are already underway with the Spaniard. However, his high salary is a problem. De Gea was not in Bayern’s plans, but things changed after Kepa’s move to Real Madrid and Rulli’s injury. The former Manchester United goalkeeper also has interest from Saudi Arabia. Bayern ideally want a decision this week. – Sport1’s Kerry Hau as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Bayern had De Gea on their shortlist but decided to focus on Kepa Arrizabalaga who was at Chelsea FC and Geronimo Rulli from Ajax. However, Kepa has moved to Real Madrid and Rulli injured himself just before he was due to travel to Munich to get the deal done. Therefore, the bosses are circling around De Gea, but they want an answer soon.