Update: Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard has requested move to Manchester United, but Bayern might not sell

Update: August 14th, 10:25AM EDT: Bayern might keep Pavard

In what could only be described as tough negotiating tactics or warped reality, Bayern Munich is reportedly against selling Benjamin Pavard to Manchester United during the summer transfer window:

Our Story: United recently made initial contact with Bayern, but Bayern reacted very clearly: After Kyle Walker (33) canceled Pavard is not for sale. Pavard is upset! The defender really wants to go to United @SPORTBILD @altobelli13 — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) August 14, 2023

This seems like it is posturing from Bayern Munich in an effort to draw a larger bid from Manchester United, but there is a lot of love for Pavard within the club. The trump card, of course, is that Pavard really might want to leave right now and could be unhappy about even being with the club at this juncture.

According to a report from Sport Bild journalist Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard has informed the club that he wants to move to Manchester United.

Even with that knowledge, the Bavarians outright rejected a deal from the Red Devils over the weekend. Pavard also is said to no longer feel “comfortable” in Bavaria:

Benjamin Pavard has told Bayern he wants to join Man United. United made contact with Bayern, however FCB told them clearly that Pavard was not for sale after the deal for Kyle Walker fell through. The Frenchman no longer feels comfortable in Munich and wants to go. Manchester United are willing to pay around £25m (€29m) for Pavard. Bayern’s asking price, if they were to sell, is significantly higher: they want €45-50m, far too expensive for United. More talks are expected this week.

If Pavard and Manchester United are in agreement on a transfer, it feels like a matter of time until an agreement is in place. As he enters the final year of his contract, it is unlikely that Bayern Munich will risk losing the Frenchman for free next summer.