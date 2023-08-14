 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! Life sucks. We wanted to talk about the triumphant signing of Harry Kane but instead we are forced to analyze Bayern Munich's crushing 3-0 loss to RB Leipzig. Click here to share our misery (and join the #TuchelOut agenda).

Filed under:

Update: Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard has requested move to Manchester United, but Bayern might not sell

It seems like this move is just down money and a matter of time.

By CSmith1919 Updated
/ new
FC Bayern München v RB Leipzig - DFL Supercup 2023 Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Update: August 14th, 10:25AM EDT: Bayern might keep Pavard

In what could only be described as tough negotiating tactics or warped reality, Bayern Munich is reportedly against selling Benjamin Pavard to Manchester United during the summer transfer window:

This seems like it is posturing from Bayern Munich in an effort to draw a larger bid from Manchester United, but there is a lot of love for Pavard within the club. The trump card, of course, is that Pavard really might want to leave right now and could be unhappy about even being with the club at this juncture.

According to a report from Sport Bild journalist Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard has informed the club that he wants to move to Manchester United.

Even with that knowledge, the Bavarians outright rejected a deal from the Red Devils over the weekend. Pavard also is said to no longer feel “comfortable” in Bavaria:

Benjamin Pavard has told Bayern he wants to join Man United. United made contact with Bayern, however FCB told them clearly that Pavard was not for sale after the deal for Kyle Walker fell through. The Frenchman no longer feels comfortable in Munich and wants to go.

Manchester United are willing to pay around £25m (€29m) for Pavard. Bayern’s asking price, if they were to sell, is significantly higher: they want €45-50m, far too expensive for United. More talks are expected this week.

If Pavard and Manchester United are in agreement on a transfer, it feels like a matter of time until an agreement is in place. As he enters the final year of his contract, it is unlikely that Bayern Munich will risk losing the Frenchman for free next summer.

In This Stream

Bayern Munich’s 2023 Summer Transfer Window: All updates

View all 687 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works