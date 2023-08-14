Warring Factions: Bayern Munich’s old staff responds with barb over allegations of fitness issues

Thomas Tuchel’s sudden rise to power at Bayern Munich came at the expense of Julian Nagelsmann and his staff.

The responsibility for the team’s lackluster performances since that point, however, remains debatable — at least depending on who you ask.

Tuchel, thought he inherited a team that lacked the proper fitness, but that excuse could only hold water for so long before he and his staff had to be held accountable for what has happened since he took over.

When hearing the allegations that the team was unfit, Eintracht Frankfurt boss Dino Toppmöller — the chief assistant on Nagelsmann staff — did not take to kindly to it.

“It’s better not to say anything. The public saw which titles were possible and how things then turned out. I’ve huge respect for Thomas Tuchel, but that’s no longer my job,” Toppmöller told Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

That was a somewhat politically correct way of saying, “We had things going in the right direction until Tuchel came in.”

Again, debatable — depending on who you ask.

The fitness claim seems “off.” Of all of the issues that have plagued Bayern Munich (poor performances, bad execution, lack of focus, simply just not playing up to potential), the squad’s conditioning never really looked like an issue.

Regardless, there was no reason for Nagelsmann’s staff to take any hit from Tuchel, especially with how “off” the team has been since he took over.

Tuchel could eventually propel the team to great heights, it just has not happened yet.