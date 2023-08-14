 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! Life sucks. We wanted to talk about the triumphant signing of Harry Kane but instead we are forced to analyze Bayern Munich's crushing 3-0 loss to RB Leipzig. Click here to share our misery (and join the #TuchelOut agenda).

Filed under:

Bayern Munich reluctant to pay high fee for Sevilla’s Yassine Bounou

Bayern need a keeper, but they don’t want to overpay for someone when Neuer will STILL be the #1 when he comes back from injury.

By TomAdams71
/ new
FBL-ESP-LIGA-SEVILLA-VALENCIA Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP via Getty Images

Bayern Munich finally got the deal over the line to sing Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur, making him both Bayern and the Bundesliga’s most expensive ever transfer at over 100-million euros after add-ons. He becomes Thomas Tuchel’s fourth signing of the summer window after Konrad Laimer, Raphael Guerreiro, and Kim Min-jae, but there are still gaps to fill for the former Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund and Mainz boss.

Manuel Neuer’s injury timetable has experienced yet another setback and the club has also already offloaded both Alexander Nubel and Yann Sommer to VfB Stuttgart and Inter Milan, respectively. Sven Ulreich remains the only other fit keeper in the squad and it’s become clear that Bayern doesn’t have enough confidence in him to be the number one keeper in Neuer’s absence, though Ulreich himself has repeatedly said he’s up for the task.

Bayern had been in open dialogue with Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga, but the cruciate ligament injury to Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois has advanced the La Liga giant’s move to get Kepa on a one-year loan deal. It’s looking increasingly less likely that Bayern would still be in the race to sign the Spaniard.

As it remains, Manchester United’s David de Gea would be available on a free transfer, but Bayern has also been keeping tabs on Sevilla’s Yassine Bounou, who would cost roughly €20 million. This is where there’s a bit of a road block for Bayern.

The front office at Bayern would much prefer a loan deal with Bouno, as per Tz’s Philipp Kessler and Manuel Bonke (via @iMiaSanMia), but Sevilla have a preference to selling the Moroccan international for the estimated €20 million fee. They also report that, internally at Bayern, Bouno is not considered to be as good as Sommer is, which is why they’re a lot more hesitant to pay Sevilla’s asking price for him. They really would rather pursue a loan option with the La Liga outfit, which could ultimately cause them to focus their efforts elsewhere in the market.

As it stands, Bayern only has a few weeks left to resolve the keeper issue before the transfer window closes, but even less time before the Bundesliga starts this coming Friday against Werder Bremen.

In This Stream

Bayern Munich’s 2023 Summer Transfer Window: All updates

View all 686 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works