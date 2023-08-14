Why Bayern Munich needs to sign Gareth Bale and Niklas Süle next

Harry Kane’s astounding move from Tottenham Hotspur to Bayern Munich left the football shocked.

The Englishman left it all behind on the island for a chance to win trophies in Germany.

Now, Kane will have to settle into life on — and off — the pitch. While he has brought his family along for the ride, Kane must find some things to do that do not include football and hanging with this family.

Naturally, Kane likes to golf and will likely hit it off with Bayern Munich’s other golf addict, Thomas Müller.

“He’s already asked me for a game a of golf. He’s one of the biggest leaders in this team. I’m excited to play with him, I think we will complement each other well,” said Kane (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

However, every golf group needs a true foursome to really have a good time. Therefore, it is time for Bayern Munich to hit the transfer market and get the Müller/Kane duo a couple more golf aficionados to complete the foursome: Now-retired Welsh winger Gareth Bale and Borussia Dortmund defender Niklas Süle.

Why those two?

Well, Süle was Müller’s longtime golf buddy — and let’s face it, the backline is not exactly lighting the world on fire these days. As for Bale, who could be a little rusty on the pitch, the squad could use one more winger for depth; especially one who has a penchant for rising to the occasion for a big match.

I’m not saying this is exactly what Bayern Munich needs to do to keep Kane happy, but it cannot hurt.

Happy striker, happy life or something like that.

